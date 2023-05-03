Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

