Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KFS stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.31.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,697 shares of company stock valued at $212,136 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

