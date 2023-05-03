Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kingstone Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.45 to $1.60 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingstone Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 150,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock remained flat at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.34). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

