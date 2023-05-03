Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.65. 672,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

