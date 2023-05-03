Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825,327 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 647,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 497,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 315,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,016. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

