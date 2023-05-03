Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also

