Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 1,334,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 84,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $6,066,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kennametal by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 73,476 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

