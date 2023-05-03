Kennametal Inc. (KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 23rd

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Kennametal has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 324,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kennametal by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 122.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Kennametal by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.