KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 29,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

KE Stock Up 1.3 %

KE Company Profile

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,879. KE has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

