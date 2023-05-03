KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. KBR updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.76-$2.96 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.76-2.96 EPS.

KBR Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Insider Activity at KBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.