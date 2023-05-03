KBR, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

