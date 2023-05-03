KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of KB opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

