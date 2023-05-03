Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,476 shares of company stock valued at $258,460 over the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

