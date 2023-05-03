Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.20 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $609.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is -48.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kaman by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Kaman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kaman by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

