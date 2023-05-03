Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-$9.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$935.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.48 million. Kadant also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $274,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

