Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Shares Up 0.9%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €35.38 ($38.88) and last traded at €35.04 ($38.51). 101,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.74 ($38.18).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

