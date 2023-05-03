Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Ecolab by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $178.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.73.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

