Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

