Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

