Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

JNCE stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,015.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

