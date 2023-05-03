Jon Stanton Sells 4,812 Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.76), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,538.53).

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,825 ($22.80). The stock had a trading volume of 145,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,860.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,774.31. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,270.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Weir Group

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,870 ($23.36).

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

