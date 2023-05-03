Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,070,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,497,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.