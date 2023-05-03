John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 18,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.