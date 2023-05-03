John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

