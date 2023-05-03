John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.