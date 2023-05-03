John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

