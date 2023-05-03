John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.23

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.23 and last traded at $115.76, with a volume of 19337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

