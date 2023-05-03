JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.
Insider Transactions at JOANN
In related news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN
JOANN Price Performance
Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.