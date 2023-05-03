JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.77 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,972. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.18.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

