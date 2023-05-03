Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,116.67

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $141,116.67 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.99 or 1.00116341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01055448 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,783.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

