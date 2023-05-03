Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aon plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON stock opened at $320.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $334.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.45.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

