Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Mondelez International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.