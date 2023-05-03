Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.