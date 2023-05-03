Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 899.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

