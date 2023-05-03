Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) to Neutral

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

SABK stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

