James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JRVR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,889. James River Group has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of James River Group by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

