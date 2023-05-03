Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 886 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.74 and its 200 day moving average is $422.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceNow Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.