Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 886 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.74 and its 200 day moving average is $422.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
