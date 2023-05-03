Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

J traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. 63,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.