Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Esquire Financial makes up 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 2,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,158. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,745.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 1,500 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,745.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

