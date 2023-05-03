Jacobs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Comerica comprises approximately 3.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comerica worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 2.4 %

CMA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 813,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

