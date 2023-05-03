Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,000 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Bank of Hawaii comprises approximately 1.3% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. 225,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

