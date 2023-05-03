Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 104,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,098,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 871,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

