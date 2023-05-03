Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $242,572 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

