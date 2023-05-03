Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

