J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $2,574,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average is $209.41. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.