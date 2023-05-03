J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,874,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,441,000 after buying an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

