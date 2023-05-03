J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

