J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,220,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $458.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.56 and its 200 day moving average is $442.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.