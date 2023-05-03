J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

