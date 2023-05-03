J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

