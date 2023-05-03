J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,107,000 after buying an additional 644,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after buying an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.