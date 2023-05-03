J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.